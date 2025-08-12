War 2 and Coolie gets hike in AP

The Telangana government has rejected the ticket hikes and special shows for the upcoming releases War 2 and Coolie. The advance sales have been opened recently and they are fast filling all over. However the government of Andhra Pradesh has granted a hike for the ticket prices for both Coolie and War 2 in the state along with a special show. A special show can be screened at 5 AM on August 14th and the ticket price would be Rs 500 including GST.

The AP government has granted a price hike of Rs 75 for single screens and Rs 100 for multiplexes across AP from August 14th to 23rd. This hike would boost up the collections for the first weekend in AP. Both Coolie and War 2 are carrying big expectations and the films are heading for a record release all over. The distributors are shelling out big money on these films during the Independence Day weekend.