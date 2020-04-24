Owaisi distributes PPE kits among Asha workers, police

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday distributed Personal Protection Equipment (PPE Kits) among Asha, Anganwadi workers and police personnel.

Owaisi distributed 178 PPE kits and 2,640 mini kits among Asha and Anganwadi workers of Hyderabad Parliamentary constituency, Nampally Assembly constituency and Bholakpur, Shaikpet and Erragadda municipal wards.

The AIMIM chief handed over the kits to Greater Hyderabad Mayor Bonthu Rammohan at a programme held at Shastripuram. It was also attended by Principal Secretary, Municipal Administration and Urban development, Arvind Kumar, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Commissioner Lokesh Kumar and other officials.

Owaisi also handed over 350 PPE kits to Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar for distribution among the police personnel working at outposts around Hyderabad.

Each PPE kit comprised one N95 mask, 10 triple layer masks, 10 pair gloves (latex), one 200 ml bottle sanitizer and PPE suit. Each mini had one N95 mask, 10 triple layer masks, 10 pair gloves (latex) and one 200 ml bottle sanitizer.