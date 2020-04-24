Rajamouli makes fresh comments on Oscar winners

The country’s top director SS Rajamouli’s take on Oscar-winning film Parasite triggered several controversies. Rajamouli said that he felt extremely bored while watching the film and he even fell asleep. This did not go well with many and some of them trolled SS Rajamouli. Responding to this, Rajamouli said that it happens to be his personal opinion.

“Me not liking Parasite is my personal opinion. There would be so much lobbying even for Oscar winners among the jury members. There would be a process for the jury members to watch a film. The whole world believes that the jury follows certain policies and standards before they finalize the award. I even did not like several Oscar-winning films in the past” said Rajamouli during his recent interview.

There is an opinion that award-winning films are quite boring and they do not appeal to wider sections of the audience. Oscar is not an exception for these. We have to wait to see if Rajamouli’s take on Oscar films triggers new controversies.