Tollywood producers coming on to a common stand

With the coronavirus lockdown, the shoots came to a stop and the theatres are closed. Right from the producers to the distributors and exhibitors, everyone is in crisis. It is clear that after the lockdown gets lifted, several films that completed shoots will head for release. Several top producers recently interacted through a video conference and took crucial calls. It is heard that all the producers will come on to a common stand and meet once the lockdown gets lifted.

All those films that completed shoot will be given priority for release. The films that are in the final stages of shoots will be the second bunch heading for release. All the actors, actresses and character artists will be allocating the dates for the projects that they have already signed. They would be asked not to sign any new projects until they complete their current commitments. All the producers are working on the challenges that they would face in the coming months. To prevent further problems, Tollywood producers will discuss and resolve their issues internally instead of heading for clashes that would create further problems.