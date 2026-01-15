P4 Programme Will Bridge Economic Gaps, Says Chandrababu Naidu

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has called upon people to never forget their birthplace and to actively contribute to the development of their native villages. Speaking during Sankranti celebrations at his native village Naravaripalle, the Chief Minister said every individual has a responsibility to repay the debt to their roots. He urged people to support village development based on their capacity and commitment. The Chief Minister said the government introduced the P4 programme with a clear objective to reduce economic inequality and help the poor achieve financial stability. He revealed that nearly ten lakh families have already been adopted under this initiative. The programme aims to create wealth and ensure equal opportunities while building a happy and healthy society.

Highlighting the Swarna Naravaripalle programme, Chandrababu Naidu said the initiative focuses on improving living standards through integrated development. Pilot projects are underway in Rangampeta, Kandulavaripalle, and Chinnaramapuram. As part of the plan, houses have already been constructed for 147 poor families. The government will also ensure clean drinking water, proper drainage, and better sanitation in every household. Special focus is being placed on solar power and natural farming practices.

Coalition Governance Brings Faster Services and Farmer Relief

Chandrababu Naidu said the government is moving from meeting public needs in 2025 to fulfilling people’s aspirations in 2026. He highlighted that farmers are receiving payments within 48 hours of grain procurement, with Rs 10,000 crore paid for 42 lakh metric tonnes. The Chief Minister cited welfare schemes, job recruitment, investment growth, infrastructure progress, and timely employee dues as key achievements, stressing that the coalition is essential for Andhra Pradesh’s continued development.

Development Plans Across Andhra Pradesh

The Chief Minister expressed satisfaction over the strong water reserves in the state and said irrigation management has improved significantly. He announced that the Sanjeevani health programme, successfully tested in Kuppam, will be expanded across Andhra Pradesh by the end of 2026. Health records will first be created for vulnerable groups and later extended to students and the general public. Chandrababu Naidu said Tirupati will also be developed as a preferred wedding destination by improving temple tanks and promoting homestays. He added that Visakhapatnam and Amaravati will be developed as megacities. The state-wide land survey will be completed by 2027, after which digitised pattadar pass books with QR codes will be issued.

Reiterating his long-term vision, the Chief Minister said the goal is to achieve Swarna Andhra Pradesh as part of a developed India by 2047, where rising incomes and improved living standards become a reality for every citizen.