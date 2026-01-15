Telangana Speaker Gives Clean Chit to Two MLAs in Defection Case

Gaddam Prasad Kumar, Speaker of the Telangana Legislative Assembly, has given a clean chit to two MLAs, stating clearly that they continue to remain with the Bharat Rashtra Samithi. The Speaker ruled that there is no concrete evidence to prove that Banswada MLA Pocharam Srinivas Reddy and Chevella MLA Kale Yadaiah had defected to the Indian National Congress. As a result, the disqualification petitions filed against them were dismissed.

This decision assumes significance as the petitions are scheduled to come up for hearing before the Supreme Court of India. The Speaker’s order was issued just ahead of that hearing, drawing sharp political attention across the state.

With this, a total of seven MLAs have now received relief in defection cases. Earlier, the Speaker had dismissed petitions against five other legislators. He has reserved his order in the case related to Jagtial MLA Sanjay, even as hearings are still underway in the disqualification petitions filed against Khairatabad MLA Danam Nagender and Station Ghanpur MLA Kadiyam Srihari.

The Speaker stated that his decision was taken after examining complaints, records, affidavits, and arguments from all sides, while ensuring adherence to the principles of natural justice. Acting as the tribunal under the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution, he relied on the Telangana Legislative Assembly Members Disqualification Rules of 1986.

The MLAs who received clean chits maintained that they had not switched parties and were continuing as BRS legislators. They explained that their meetings with the Chief Minister were related only to constituency development and official coordination. They also clarified that no party symbols were accepted and submitted affidavits in support of their stand.

While the complainant BRS leaders argued otherwise and submitted their own evidence, the Speaker concluded that the available material did not justify disqualification at this stage. The political and legal fallout from this decision is now expected to unfold further in court.