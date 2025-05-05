Pan-Indian Disappointment for Nani Again

Natural Star Nani has been trying hard to make a pan-Indian impact with his films. For every film, he has been going the extra mile and is promoting his films in all the languages. He is touring across various cities, interacting with the media and is celebrating events. Dasara happened to be his biggest pan-Indian release and the producer lost big money as there was no turnout in the North. He continued to promote Hi Nanna and Saripodhaa Sanivaaram. These films ended up collecting minimum money in South while the numbers are disappointing in North India.

The same is the case with HIT 3. Nani promoted the film well but HIT 3 failed to mint money. With Ajay Devgn’s Raid 2 giving a tough competition in North, HIT 3 ended up as a flop in North. The film is a winner in Telugu while the collections are poor across the other South languages. Overseas is the best performing territory for Nani and the film is super strong in North America. HIT 3 had a great weekend across the Telugu states. Sailesh Kolanu is the director and Wall Poster Cinema bankrolled HIT 3.