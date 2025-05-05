Intelligence Agencies Warn of Possible Terror Attack on J&K Jails

Intelligence agencies have alerted security forces about a possible major terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, with prisons being the likely target. Reports indicate terrorists are plotting to free key militant leaders currently held in various jails across the region.

Following these intelligence warnings, authorities have significantly increased security at Srinagar Central Jail, Court Bal Jail, and prisons in Jammu. As part of the Pahalgam terror attack investigation, numerous sleeper cells and overground workers have been detained in these facilities.

The National Investigation Agency is currently interrogating Nissar Mushtaq and his associates, who are suspects in an attack on a military vehicle. This situation has further heightened concerns about a possible jail attack.

The Director General of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) reportedly held a meeting with senior officials in Srinagar to discuss this threat. Since 2023, CISF personnel have been handling security at prisons throughout Jammu and Kashmir.

Meanwhile, security forces discovered a terrorist hideout in Poonch district on Monday. They seized communication equipment and five IEDs (Improvised Explosive Devices) that militants had hidden, apparently planning to target military forces. The hideout was located very close to the Surankot area, prompting security forces to launch search operations in the vicinity.