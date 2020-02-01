Parliament not to take up AP Council Abolition Bill

The Union Government is bringing nearly 45 bills to pass them in the present Budget Session of the Parliament. It is confirmed that the AP Council Abolition Bill is not found in this list. So, there will be no scope for abolishing the Council in the near future if the Jaganmohan Reddy government in AP duly followed the parliamentary procedures.

This gave rise to suspicions on whether AP Circar wants to Bypass the Parliament on the abolition issue. From the beginning, YCP MP Vijayasai Reddy and BJP strategist GVL Narasimha Rao were saying that the Centre and the Parliament have no role to play in the state capital shifting issue. Now, the Council abolition is also being clubbed with the 3 Capitals issue. Jagan is abolishing the Council because it is creating hurdles for the Capital shifting.

Recently, Vijayasai objected to even for taking up a discussion on Council abolition and 3 Capitals in the Parliament. Enough indications are given by the YCP government to get Council abolished by just informing the Centre. Already, the AP Assembly resolution on this was sent to the Union Cabinet which is right now super busy with budget approvals, etc.