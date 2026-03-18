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Home > Movie News

Pawan Appreciated Me For Making UBS So Effortlessly: Harish

Published on March 18, 2026 by swathy

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Pawan Appreciated Me For Making UBS So Effortlessly: Harish

As Power Star Pawan Kalyan’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh races past the 20 Cr mark in advance bookings and dominates BookMyShow, the team shared several interesting insights at the release event. Producer Naveen Yerneni said their long-awaited collaboration finally materialized last year, and the film was completed in just 70 working days, despite shooting only 10 days in 2023.

He revealed that Pawan Kalyan worked nearly 12 hours a day, took only a nominal advance, and never asked for more. Naveen credited Harish Shankar for handling the project so smoothly that he “felt like a stress-free producer.”

Harish Shankar promised a full-scale commercial entertainer loaded with songs, dances, powerful dialogues, emotional peaks, and intense villain episodes. “This is a big-star, big-budget commercial entertainer coming after a long gap. It’s not just for fans, but for the general audience as well,” he said.

He also appreciated Thaman S for delivering the BGM in just 10–12 days and clarified that Devi Sri Prasad missed the event only because he received the PB Srinivas award.

Harish revealed a special compliment from Pawan Kalyan: “During dubbing, Pawan Kalyan watched the film and said, ‘You made such a big film so effortlessly,’ and he appreciated me. I think he will watch the first copy today.”

With bookings skyrocketing by the hour, Ustaad Bhagat Singh is all set for a massive opening tomorrow.

Next Photos : Ustaad Bhagat Singh Movie Team Press Meet Previous Theatrical Performance: The Ultimate Saviour of Cinema
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