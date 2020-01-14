Pawan congratulates Allu Arjun

‘Ala Vailunthapuram lo’ movie, penned by Guruji Trivikram, got unanimous positive talk and moving towards becoming a super hit. Especially in overseas, it already surpassed Allu Arjun’s career best records.

Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan congratulated Allu Arjun on his grand success. He sent a bouquet with a message to Allu Arjun that reads, ” Allu Arjun Garu congratulations on the grand success of Ala Vailunthapurramu lo. Wish you all the best for the future endeavors”.

Elated Allu Arjun shared this through his social media account and tweeted, “Soo overwhelmed to see this coming from PSPK garu himself . Very touched by the graceful gesture… Thank you very much PawanKalyan garu”. Allu Arjun seems to be on cloud nine for getting good hit after a gap. It is known news that Jr. Ntr also congratulated Allu Arjun earlier on this.

