Pawan Kalyan and PMF Discussing Scripts

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan shares a close bond with several top Tollywood producers. People Media Factory’s TG Vishwa Prasad is one close friend for Pawan since years and Vishwa Prasad has supported Pawan and Janasena in many ways. The duo announced that Pawan Kalyan Creative Works and People Media Factory will collaborate for several projects in the future. On the auspicious day of Bhogi, Pawan Kalyan and Vishwa Prasad met today to discuss scripts.

“Marking the spirit of new beginnings on the auspicious occasion of Bhogi, and taking forward earlier discussions on upcoming projects, Sri @PawanKalyan met with @peoplemediafcy Producer Sri @vishwaprasadtg for further deliberations” posted Pawan Kalyan Creative Works.

“Grateful to Sri Pawan Kalyan Garu for giving us the opportunity to discuss the stories. It truly means a lot to us. We are excited and honored to collaborate with PKCW to bring strong, meaningful, and impactful content to audiences. Looking forward to this journey together” posted TG Vishwa Prasad.

The duo will announce a collaboration of several projects very soon.