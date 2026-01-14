Anil Sunkara clears all rumors about Sharwanand

Charming Star Sharwanand is known for being a very supportive and co-operative actor in TFI. He remained busy in shoot of his recent film, Nari Nari Naduma Murari without involving too much in promotions. Few people started looking at this as him not actively participating and being non-cooperative.

Producer Anil Sunkara clarified all the rumors and posted, “Releasing the movie is like delivering a baby. As men we dont know the mom’s pain and joy, but as producers we know that. For any movie we keep the same , effort, confidence and spirit, like we raise our kids. Before the release my sincere and heartfelt thanks to all who did unbelievable favors and sacrifices for this movie, starting with my hero Sharwa. All he told is “ this is our company. Lets focus on movie alone”.”

He further stated that the actor is super confident about the film. He wrote, “This confidence of the hero supported by my beloved director Sai Ram Abbaraju and each and every one of AK entertainments made this happen. Wishing a great evening for all our team , wellwishers and my family whose support cannot be expressed in words.”

Well, the movie is releasing Today with 5:49 PM shows worldwide and till now, the movie songs, teaser and trailer have created good hype, buzz for this romantic family entertainer. Samyuktha and Sakshi Vaidya are playing leading lady roles in the movie. Sree Vishnu is appearing in a cameo and Ram Abbaraju is directing film after a success like Samajavaragamana.