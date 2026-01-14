Dhurandhar continues its Epic Run

Dhurandhar has turned out to be the biggest surprise in Indian cinema. The film is having a dream run in its sixth week of its box-office run all over. In limited screens, the film is performing exceptionally well and dominating several new releases. There are no Hindi films released last weekend and Dhurandhar turned out to be the only choice for the audience. The film is also doing well on the weekdays across North India. The film surpassed the lifetime collections of some of the biggest hits of the country.

Dhurandhar also dominated Prabhas’ Raja Saab in North India and it is performing well over the new release. The dream run of Dhurandhar continues and the film is expected to end its theatrical run by the end of this month. Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar is a spy thriller featuring Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi, and Sara Arjun in the lead roles.