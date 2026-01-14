x
Chiranjeevi Celebrates MSG Blockbuster In Style

Published on January 14, 2026 by swathy

Chiranjeevi Celebrates MSG Blockbuster In Style

Megastar Chiranjeevi’s latest outing Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, directed by Anil Ravipudi, is running successfully in theatres, The movie holds well on day three with strong bookings.

Celebrating the occasion in style, Chiranjeevi hosted a grand party for the entire team, making the evening feel like a double Sankranthi celebration. The event saw the presence of Venkatesh who played a pivotal role, director Anil Ravipudi, and producers Sahu Garapati and Sushmita Konidela. Mega Power Star Ram Charan was also present.

Chiranjeevi thanked everyone for their hard work. Evidently, they have celebrated Bhogi in advance. Sources say Chiranjeevi is extremely happy not only with the box office success but also with the smooth teamwork behind the film.

The team is planning to hold a success event soon.

