Family audiences are enjoying every moment in BMW – Sudhakar Cherukuri

Ravi Teja, Ashika Ranganath, Dimple Hayathi starrer Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi released yesterday to a highly positive response. The movie is produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri and directed by Kishore Tirumala. The makers have conducted a Blockbuster Success meet, today.

At the success meet, Dimple Hayathi stated that one good day of Ravi Teja will stay in history for 100 years. She stated that he is such an enigma that it would be hard to not to be mesmerised by his energy. Ashika Ranganath thanked audiences and makers for giving her a Sankranti festival gift with a huge blockbuster.

Sudhakar Cherukuri stated that he saw the movie in theatres and saw Family audiences laughing out loud and enjoying each moment. He thanked media and all audiences for coming to theatres and enjoying their film. He further stated that for Sankranti such family entertainers will perform well and he is pleased with response.

Kishore Tirumala stated that he asked Ashika Ranganath and Dimple to act opposite to their respective images and they did excellently for him. He thanked Bheems Ceciroleo for blockbuster music and stated that his music became big reason for the hype and buzz. He thanked Ravi Teja for trusting him and giving his best.

He stated that family audiences have been enjoying the film throughout and he watched the film in three theatres. He thanked everyone for such a great response. The bookings for the film are good on Bhogi day and upcoming festival weekend will be even better as the word-of-mouth is super positive.