x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions
Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions
Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions
Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions
Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions
Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions
Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Malavika Mohanan At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Malavika Mohanan At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Niddhi Agerwal At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Niddhi Agerwal At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Dimple Hayathi At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Dimple Hayathi At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Ashika Ranganath At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Ashika Ranganath At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026
Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026
Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions
Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions
Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look
Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look
Simran Choudhary casual look
Simran Choudhary casual look
Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations
Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations
Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black
Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black
Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look
Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look
Sharvari Wagh Stunning look
Sharvari Wagh Stunning look
Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event
Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event
Rakul Preet Singh In Skin Saloon Launch
Rakul Preet Singh In Skin Saloon Launch
View all stories
Home > Politics

NTV Row and the Growing Unease Inside Newsrooms

Published on January 14, 2026 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Allu Arjun’s 23rd Film Announced
image
NTV Row and the Growing Unease Inside Newsrooms
image
Family audiences are enjoying every moment in BMW – Sudhakar Cherukuri
image
Chiranjeevi Celebrates MSG Blockbuster In Style
image
Pawan Kalyan and PMF Discussing Scripts

NTV Row and the Growing Unease Inside Newsrooms

The recent arrest of journalists in Telangana over alleged objectionable content involving a minister and a woman IAS officer has left many people uneasy. On paper, the issue appears straightforward. If a crime is committed, the police must act. No individual or media house can claim immunity from the law. Yet, the way these events unfolded has raised deeper questions.

Political leaders like K. T. Rama Rao and Harish Rao described the arrests as an attack on press freedom. Midnight arrests and public spectacle naturally trigger anxiety among journalists. The fear is not just about one case, but about what precedent it sets. When reporters are taken into custody so swiftly, others begin to wonder where the line lies between accountability and intimidation.

The truth may lie somewhere in between. If objectionable or defamatory content was aired, especially involving a woman officer, the law is expected to respond. Journalism cannot hide behind free speech to escape responsibility. But fairness also matters. When only reporters are arrested while top decision makers at NTV remain untouched, it creates a sense of selective action.

What worries people most is a growing pattern. Media and cinema increasingly become the first targets when politics turns bitter. Police action is necessary against crime. But when enforcement appears focused only on high-visibility sectors, it begins to feel less like justice and more like pressure. A healthy democracy needs both a free press and a firm rule of law. Losing either would be far more dangerous than any single news story.

Next Allu Arjun’s 23rd Film Announced Previous Family audiences are enjoying every moment in BMW – Sudhakar Cherukuri
else

TRENDING

image
Allu Arjun’s 23rd Film Announced
image
Family audiences are enjoying every moment in BMW – Sudhakar Cherukuri
image
Chiranjeevi Celebrates MSG Blockbuster In Style

Latest

image
Allu Arjun’s 23rd Film Announced
image
NTV Row and the Growing Unease Inside Newsrooms
image
Family audiences are enjoying every moment in BMW – Sudhakar Cherukuri
image
Chiranjeevi Celebrates MSG Blockbuster In Style
image
Pawan Kalyan and PMF Discussing Scripts

Most Read

image
NTV Row and the Growing Unease Inside Newsrooms
image
Mumbai Man Arrested for Threatening Eluru MP Putta Mahesh
image
Star Hotels and Resorts Expand Tourism Footprint Across Andhra Pradesh

Related Articles

Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet Malavika Mohanan At Raja Saab Thanks Meet Niddhi Agerwal At Raja Saab Thanks Meet Dimple Hayathi At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions Ashika Ranganath At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026 Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look Simran Choudhary casual look Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look Sharvari Wagh Stunning look Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event Rakul Preet Singh In Skin Saloon Launch