x
Switch to: తెలుగు
MahaShivratri Special
MahaShivratri Special
Rakul Preet Singh In Stylish Outfits
Rakul Preet Singh In Stylish Outfits
Anasuya Bharadwaj Elegant Look
Anasuya Bharadwaj Elegant Look
Pooja Hegde Casual Look
Pooja Hegde Casual Look
Nabha Natesh Barbie Look
Nabha Natesh Barbie Look
Jyotika Stylish Look
Jyotika Stylish Look
Mrinalini Ravi Stuns In Saree
Mrinalini Ravi Stuns In Saree
Suma Kanakala in new rugged look
Suma Kanakala in new rugged look
Celebs At IND Vs PAK Match At Dubai
Celebs At IND Vs PAK Match At Dubai
Andreea Stunning Photoshoot
Andreea Stunning Photoshoot
Meenakshi Chaudhary Glows In Green
Meenakshi Chaudhary Glows In Green
Anjali Stuns In Her Latest Photoshoot
Anjali Stuns In Her Latest Photoshoot
NTR’s Super Stylish Look
NTR’s Super Stylish Look
Nitish & Keerthi Wedding at Abu Dhabi
Nitish & Keerthi Wedding at Abu Dhabi
Aishwarya Lekshmi Pretty Look
Aishwarya Lekshmi Pretty Look
Aishwarya Rajesh Stunning Look
Aishwarya Rajesh Stunning Look
Sonakshi Sinha Habibi-ing
Sonakshi Sinha Habibi-ing
Sonal Chauhan Brown Chocolate Love
Sonal Chauhan Brown Chocolate Love
Trisha Stuns In Wine Colour Suit
Trisha Stuns In Wine Colour Suit
Malaika Arora Dazzling Look
Malaika Arora Dazzling Look
View all stories
Home > Politics

Pawan Kalyan Criticizes YSRCP

Published on February 25, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Telangana Govt takes up Ratan Tata Road construction with Rs 4,030 Cr
image
Exclusive: Prabhas signs Brahma Rakshas
image
Watch Mazaka with Tuesday Offers for Just $5 in USA
image
Praveen Aditya Appointed as New MD of AP FiberNet
image
Pawan Kalyan Criticizes YSRCP

Pawan Kalyan Criticizes YSRCP

Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan launched a scathing attack on the opposition YSRCP during the Andhra Pradesh Assembly session. Addressing the House during the discussion on the Governor’s speech, Pawan Kalyan criticized the YSRCP for its disruptive behaviour and lack of constructive opposition. He emphasized that the NDA government is committed to governance and development, despite the challenges of running a coalition government.

Pawan Kalyan expressed disappointment over the YSRCP’s boycott of the Governor’s address, calling it unfortunate. He praised the Governor for successfully delivering his speech despite the disruptions caused by the opposition. Pawan Kalyan also apologized to the Governor on behalf of the House for the unruly behavior of YSRCP members, stating that such conduct was unbecoming of elected representatives. He questioned how YSRCP leaders, who behave disruptively in the Assembly, would conduct themselves outside.

Highlighting the achievements of the NDA government, Pawan Kalyan pointed out that the previous YSRCP administration had failed to deliver on key development fronts. He noted that the NDA government had constructed over 4,000 kilometers of CC roads in just six months, compared to the 1,800 kilometers built by the YSRCP in five years. Additionally, the NDA government built more than 22,000 Gokulams (cattle shelters) and successfully protected the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant from privatization, a move initiated by the previous government.

Pawan Kalyan also criticized the YSRCP for mismanaging funds, including the misuse of Jal Jeevan Mission resources, and accused former ministers of encroaching on forest lands. He highlighted the NDA government’s efforts to improve infrastructure in tribal areas, such as constructing roads in Pollanguda, which have enabled ambulances to save lives.

Asserting the NDA’s commitment to the state’s development, Pawan Kalyan stated that the coalition government, despite its challenges, would remain united for the people’s welfare. He declared that there is no effective opposition in Andhra Pradesh, as the people have not given the YSRCP the opportunity to play that role. Pawan Kalyan concluded by reaffirming his dedication to the state’s progress, vowing to work tirelessly for its development.

Next Praveen Aditya Appointed as New MD of AP FiberNet Previous Tollywood Producer passed away in Dubai
else

TRENDING

image
Exclusive: Prabhas signs Brahma Rakshas
image
Watch Mazaka with Tuesday Offers for Just $5 in USA
image
Tollywood Producer passed away in Dubai

Latest

image
Telangana Govt takes up Ratan Tata Road construction with Rs 4,030 Cr
image
Exclusive: Prabhas signs Brahma Rakshas
image
Watch Mazaka with Tuesday Offers for Just $5 in USA
image
Praveen Aditya Appointed as New MD of AP FiberNet
image
Pawan Kalyan Criticizes YSRCP

Most Read

image
Telangana Govt takes up Ratan Tata Road construction with Rs 4,030 Cr
image
Praveen Aditya Appointed as New MD of AP FiberNet
image
Pawan Kalyan Criticizes YSRCP

Related Articles

MahaShivratri Special Rakul Preet Singh In Stylish Outfits Anasuya Bharadwaj Elegant Look Pooja Hegde Casual Look Nabha Natesh Barbie Look Jyotika Stylish Look Mrinalini Ravi Stuns In Saree Suma Kanakala in new rugged look Celebs At IND Vs PAK Match At Dubai Andreea Stunning Photoshoot Meenakshi Chaudhary Glows In Green Anjali Stuns In Her Latest Photoshoot NTR’s Super Stylish Look Nitish & Keerthi Wedding at Abu Dhabi Aishwarya Lekshmi Pretty Look Aishwarya Rajesh Stunning Look Sonakshi Sinha Habibi-ing Sonal Chauhan Brown Chocolate Love Trisha Stuns In Wine Colour Suit Malaika Arora Dazzling Look