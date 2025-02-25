Pawan Kalyan Criticizes YSRCP

Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan launched a scathing attack on the opposition YSRCP during the Andhra Pradesh Assembly session. Addressing the House during the discussion on the Governor’s speech, Pawan Kalyan criticized the YSRCP for its disruptive behaviour and lack of constructive opposition. He emphasized that the NDA government is committed to governance and development, despite the challenges of running a coalition government.

Pawan Kalyan expressed disappointment over the YSRCP’s boycott of the Governor’s address, calling it unfortunate. He praised the Governor for successfully delivering his speech despite the disruptions caused by the opposition. Pawan Kalyan also apologized to the Governor on behalf of the House for the unruly behavior of YSRCP members, stating that such conduct was unbecoming of elected representatives. He questioned how YSRCP leaders, who behave disruptively in the Assembly, would conduct themselves outside.

Highlighting the achievements of the NDA government, Pawan Kalyan pointed out that the previous YSRCP administration had failed to deliver on key development fronts. He noted that the NDA government had constructed over 4,000 kilometers of CC roads in just six months, compared to the 1,800 kilometers built by the YSRCP in five years. Additionally, the NDA government built more than 22,000 Gokulams (cattle shelters) and successfully protected the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant from privatization, a move initiated by the previous government.

Pawan Kalyan also criticized the YSRCP for mismanaging funds, including the misuse of Jal Jeevan Mission resources, and accused former ministers of encroaching on forest lands. He highlighted the NDA government’s efforts to improve infrastructure in tribal areas, such as constructing roads in Pollanguda, which have enabled ambulances to save lives.

Asserting the NDA’s commitment to the state’s development, Pawan Kalyan stated that the coalition government, despite its challenges, would remain united for the people’s welfare. He declared that there is no effective opposition in Andhra Pradesh, as the people have not given the YSRCP the opportunity to play that role. Pawan Kalyan concluded by reaffirming his dedication to the state’s progress, vowing to work tirelessly for its development.