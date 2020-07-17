Pawan Kalyan getting ready for a birthday treat

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan is making his comeback with Vakeel Saab, a court drama that is the remake of Bollywood flick Pink. Sriram Venu is the director and Dil Raju, Boney Kapoor are the producers. The film is 75% done with the shoot and it will resume shoot once normalcy returns. The first look poster and the first single generated positive buzz on the film. Pawan Kalyan is celebrating his birthday on September 2nd and the makers are all set to have a surprise on the occasion.

The teaser of the film or a motion poster of Vakeel Saab will be out depending upon the situation. If the shoot of the film resumes, the makers are in plans to release the teaser on Pawan’s birthday. Else, a motion poster would be out. Pawan Kalyan has over 15 days of shoot left to complete his portions. Nivetha Thomas, Anjali and Prakash Raj will be seen in other prominent roles in Vakeel Saab.