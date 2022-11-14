Pawan Kalyan puts all his films on Hold

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan is sailing on two boats which is making everyone uncomfortable. As per his programs and plans, he may not have a chance to work for multiple projects that he committed. The actor turned a signing spree but he could not allocate full time for films and all his projects are delayed. Some of his projects got shelved as per the insiders from Telugu cinema. As per the happenings, he may not get a chance to complete the shoot of any new films except Hari Hara Veera Mallu which is half done with the shoot. Hari Hara Veera Mallu is announced for summer 2023 release and the shoot is expected to be wrapped up by the end of this year.

As per the update, Harish Shankar’s Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh is shelved. He also signed the remake of Vinodaya Sitham and the film is kept on hold as Pawan Kalyan is not able to allocate dates. He needs to complete the shoot of Hari Hara Veera Mallu which is delayed from years. Pawan Kalyan also signed a mass entertainer in the direction of Sujeeth and the project too may happen only after the elections of 2024. For now, Pawan Kalyan’s major task is to complete the shoot of Hari Hara Veera Mallu.