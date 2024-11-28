x
Pawan Kalyan returning back to Shoot

Published on November 28, 2024 by nymisha

Pawan Kalyan returning back to Shoot

Pawan Kalyan, the Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh is an occupied man and he is busy with AP politics. Though he has strong intentions to complete the pending shoots of his films, his hectic work schedules are keeping him away from the shoots. Pawan Kalyan is all set to resume the shoot of Hari Hara Veera Mallu this weekend. A crucial schedule is planned and the portions of Pawan Kalyan will be completed in this schedule. Pawan Kalyan has allocated dates told the producers. “The Epic Battle for Dharma has entered its last leg of shoot. We promise you that this battle will be outrageous, grand and memorable. Powerstar @PawanKalyan garu will be joining the shoot of our #HariHaraVeeraMallu from this weekend!” told the official statement of the production house Mega Surya Productions.

Krish directed the major portion of Hari Hara Veera Mallu and he walked out of the project due to the delay. AM Rathnam’s son Jyothi Krisna joined the film as director to complete the pending shoot of Hari Hara Veera Mallu. Nidhhi Agerwal is the leading lady in Hari Hara Veera Mallu and Bobby Deol is the lead antagonist in this periodic drama made on a massive budget. MM Keeravani is scoring the music and Hari Hara Veera Mallu releases on March 28th, 2025.

