ETV Win Joins the Big League with KA’s Exclusive OTT Premiere

ETV Win is making waves in the Telugu OTT space with the exclusive digital premiere of KA on November 28th. This highly anticipated release marks the platform’s first foray into Dolby Vision 4K and Atmos, aligning it with global streaming giants in terms of technological innovation.

Having grossed Rs. 50 crore worldwide, KA has already proven its box-office mettle. The OTT release promises to amplify its reach, offering fans a premium visual and auditory experience. As the first Telugu film on ETV Win to use cutting-edge Dolby technologies, KA sets a benchmark for future releases.

This partnership between KA and ETV Win highlights the growing demand for high-quality streaming experiences, making the film’s OTT debut a pivotal moment for both the platform and Telugu cinema.