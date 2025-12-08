Pawan Kalyan’s PKCW, PMF’s Historic Partnership

Reliable industry sources say that Pawan Kalyan Creative Works (PKCW) headed by Power Star Pawan Kalyan and People Media Factory (PMF) led by TG Vishwa Prasad and Krithi Prasad are in talks for a big multi-film partnership. If this happens, it could mark a new phase for large-scale Telugu films.

The plan reportedly includes two major movies with Pawan Kalyan as the lead, along with several other projects where he will take part in important creative decisions- such as choosing scripts, shaping the story, and guiding the marketing strategy.

This growing collaboration is mainly because PMF strongly supported the difficult release process of Hari Hara Veera Mallu and because both teams already have a successful working relationship from their film Bro.

Pawan Kalyan’s massive fanbase and pan-India popularity, combined with PMF’s ability to make big-budget, VFX-heavy films and release them on a wide scale, mark this collaboration historic. Because of this, analysts believe the upcoming projects may be designed as franchise-style films with strong global appeal, big action, and high repeat value.

There is no official announcement yet, but early confirmations might come once final discussions are completed. If all goes well, this could become one of Tollywood’s most influential and powerful partnerships in the coming years.