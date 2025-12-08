Kiara Advani back in a Stunning Look

Bollywood beauty Kiara Advani has been on a maternity break from the past few months. Her previous release was War 2 and she has completed the shoot of Yash’s Toxic which is due for release. Her fans are eagerly waiting for the comeback of the actress. Kiara Advani made her first public appearance on the sets after she gave birth to a baby girl. Kiara Advani looked stunning in an off-the-shoulder blue shirt and denim shorts with matching sneakers.

The actress carried a smile and posed for pictures before she moved on to the sets of her film. Kiara Advani is the leading lady in Ranveer Singh’s upcoming movie Don 3 directed by Farhan Akhtar. She has joined the sets of her next film in Worli, Mumbai. The pictures and videos of the actress are now going viral. Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra got married on February 7th, 2023 and Kiara delivered a baby girl Saraayah Malhotra in July 2025.