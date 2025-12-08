x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2
Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2
Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch
Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch
Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd
Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays
Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays
Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit
Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit
Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions
Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions
Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot
Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Rajasekhar Suffers Injury: Advised Four Weeks Rest

Published on December 8, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Rajasekhar Suffers Injury: Advised Four Weeks Rest
image
Mani Ratnam’s New Love Story Loading
image
Chandrababu Naidu to Lead Andhra Pradesh Delegation to Davos 2026
image
High Court Halts IAS Amrapali’s Cadre Posting
image
No Truth in Akhil and Prashanth Neel Film

Rajasekhar Suffers Injury: Advised Four Weeks Rest

Veteran actor Rajasekhar has taken a short pause from work and he is eager to make a comeback with Sharwanand’s upcoming movie Biker. The team lauded his job during the recent event. Rajasekhar too is confident on his comeback through Biker. Rajasekhar has suffered a leg injury on the sets of his upcoming movie. The actor suffered ankle injury and he was advised rest for the next four weeks. Rajasekhar suffered multiple fractures in his ankle.

Rajasekhar also underwent a surgery after the injury and the actor was advised four weeks rest. The actor is in recovering mode and he will return back to the sets in January after Sankranthi 2026. The shoot of the film has been kept on hold for now. Rajasekhar has completed the shoot of Biker produced by UV Creations. The film’s release is pushed due to the delay in the post-production work and Biker is expected to release in February 2026.

Previous Mani Ratnam’s New Love Story Loading
else

TRENDING

image
Rajasekhar Suffers Injury: Advised Four Weeks Rest
image
Mani Ratnam’s New Love Story Loading
image
No Truth in Akhil and Prashanth Neel Film

Latest

image
Rajasekhar Suffers Injury: Advised Four Weeks Rest
image
Mani Ratnam’s New Love Story Loading
image
Chandrababu Naidu to Lead Andhra Pradesh Delegation to Davos 2026
image
High Court Halts IAS Amrapali’s Cadre Posting
image
No Truth in Akhil and Prashanth Neel Film

Most Read

image
Chandrababu Naidu to Lead Andhra Pradesh Delegation to Davos 2026
image
High Court Halts IAS Amrapali’s Cadre Posting
image
IndiGo Flight Chaos: A Deeper Look at the Crisis and the Questions Around Regulation

Related Articles

Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2 Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event