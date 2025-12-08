Rajasekhar Suffers Injury: Advised Four Weeks Rest

Veteran actor Rajasekhar has taken a short pause from work and he is eager to make a comeback with Sharwanand’s upcoming movie Biker. The team lauded his job during the recent event. Rajasekhar too is confident on his comeback through Biker. Rajasekhar has suffered a leg injury on the sets of his upcoming movie. The actor suffered ankle injury and he was advised rest for the next four weeks. Rajasekhar suffered multiple fractures in his ankle.

Rajasekhar also underwent a surgery after the injury and the actor was advised four weeks rest. The actor is in recovering mode and he will return back to the sets in January after Sankranthi 2026. The shoot of the film has been kept on hold for now. Rajasekhar has completed the shoot of Biker produced by UV Creations. The film’s release is pushed due to the delay in the post-production work and Biker is expected to release in February 2026.