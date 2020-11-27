Pawan playing ‘Oosaravelli’ politics: Prakash Raj

Noted character actor Prakash Raj has made sensational remarks on Jana Senani Pawan Kalyan. Prakash is known for his anti-BJP leanings. Hence, it is not surprising that he has attacked Senani. But, the manner in which Prakash Raj launched a scathing attack has surprised the political circles.

Prakash Raj asked whether a leader should stick to some ideology or not. In 2014, Pawan supported the BJP and praised it to the skies. In 2019, he changed his policy and described the BJP leaders as betrayers of the people. It was clear Pawan did not maintain a uniform policy.

Prakash Raj expressed surprise that now in the GHMC polls, Pawan changed his stand yet again and started asking people to vote for the BJP. Was this not ‘Oosaravelli’ politics? Pawan was the leader of a party but it looked sad that he was seeking votes for some other party.

It is well known that KCR and KTR have endeared themselves to the film industry a lot in recent times. Amid this, Prakash Raj came out openly expressing his opinions against the BJP and its allies. Pawan became his immediate target.