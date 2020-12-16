Pic Talk: Alia Bhatt stuns in Black

Bollywood beauty Alia Bhatt has been badly criticized during the early days of her acting career. She took her time and emerged as one of the leading actresses of Indian cinema. Alia Bhatt is lined up with several big-budget projects. She sizzled in a black outfit and looked stunning hot in the casual click. Alia Bhatt will return back to the sets of RRR and will shoot with Ram Charan for her pending episodes from December 18th. The actress plays Sita in this periodic drama that is directed by SS Rajamouli.

