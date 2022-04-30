Pic Talk: Kiara Advani’s Ravishing Look for GQ

Bollywood beauty Kiara Advani is a stunner and she knows the best way to present herself during her public appearances and award events. Kiara Advani was present for the GQ Awards event and turned out to be the major attraction of the evening. Kiara Advani looked super hot and ravishing in a thigh-high slit long dress. She also posted a bunch of pictures on her Instagram handle which went viral in no time. She had a matching delicate necklace and the actress looked simple and gorgeous. There are a lot of rumors that Kiara Advani parted ways with her boyfriend Siddharth Malhotra but the duo stayed calm and are busy with their projects.

