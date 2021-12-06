Pic Talk: NTR’s Beast look for RRR

Both NTR and Ram Charan underwent a lot of physical transformation for RRR which is directed by SS Rajamouli. The makers are all set to surprise the fans with two new posters today featuring NTR and Charan separately. NTR looks like a beast and wows with his transformation in the released poster. NTR stuns with his muscle, abs and beefy look as Komaram Bheem. The poster of Ram Charan as Alluri Seetharama Raju will be out at 4 PM. RRR trailer is releasing on December 9th and the film hits the screens on January 7th 2022.

Telugu360 is always open for the best and bright journalists. If you are interested in full-time or freelance, email us at Krishna@telugu360.com.