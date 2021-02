Rebel Star Krishnam Raju and his son Prabhas will be seen together after a long while in Radhe Shyam. The duo shot for their episodes recently in Taj Falaknuma Palace, Hyderabad as they could not fly to Europe due to the coronavirus. Krishnam Raju posted a click from a happy mood with Prabhas posing for a dance move. Krishnam Raju and Prabhas bring the vibes of 1970s into the picture. Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, Radhe Shyam is gearing up for release on July 30th across the globe.

