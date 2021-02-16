KCR’s sketch to keep alive ‘dying Telangana sentiment’?

Without the Telangana sentiment, KCR cannot run politics in his State with confidence. He has successfully won two elections by somehow provoking the sentiment. Now, there are increasing threats from all sides. The Congress may make a surprise comeback even at the slightest opportunity. The BJP is focusing all its attention. The MIM is the only support that KCR is able to rely upon other than the sentiment vote bank.

Once again, there seems to be a ray of hope for the KCR team to breathe new life to keep alive the anti-Andhra sentiment which is another name for the Telangana sentiment. The fuel for this campaign came from the unexpected corner. That is the new party being floated by Jagan Reddy’s sister Sharmila Reddy.

Already, the TRS Ministers started targeting the Sharmila party from a sentiment angle. Initially, KCR ordered his party’s social media and leaders not to comment on her party. They may not be targetting her directly but they are using her outfit to provoke the Telangana sentiment.

TRS Minister Gangula Kamalakar has now made sensational comments, saying that after ‘Jagananna Banam’ comes to Telangana, then Jagan Reddy will come. After that, Chandranna TDP will come to Telangana. And then, Pawan Kalyan too will come. Once again, regional sentiment clashes will begin in Telangana.