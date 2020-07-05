Pic Talk: Sonam Kapoor’s eye popping show

Bollywood beauty Sonam Kapoor keeps herself updated with the happenings and is always present for fashion shows. Sonam Kapoor owns a clothing line and she recently got hitched to Delhi-based businessman Anand Ahuja. Sonam Kapoor is known for her sultry and sexy poses. The entire collection of clicks is available on her social media page. Sonam Kapoor looked stunning enough in one of the pictures from a past photoshoot. Sonam Kapoor posted the picture on her Instagram page. Sonam Kapoor is spending time with her husband Anand Ahuja and is residing in New Delhi.

