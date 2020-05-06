Pic Talk: Super hot Alia Bhatt from the past

Bollywood beauty Alia Bhatt is now one of the highest-paid Indian actresses. Several top filmmakers are eagerly waiting for the actress to accommodate her dates for their projects. She is even making her Tollywood debut with RRR, the prestigious project of SS Rajamouli. Alia Bhatt’s super hot click from Filmfare’s Glamour and Style Awards that took place last year is now making rounds across social media. Alia Bhatt is a treat to watch and the beauty stunned everyone with her skin tone. Alia Bhatt is all set to join the sets of four Bollywood projects that are in various phases of shoot.

