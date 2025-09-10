Pooja Hegde joins Dulquer Salmaan in a magical romance

Multi-lingual star Dulquer Salmaan has created box office sensation with Lucky Bhaskar in Telugu and as a producer, his movie Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra is re-writing box office records. The actor is working in a magical romantic film in the direction of Ravi Nelakuditi in the production of Sudhakar Cherukuri.

The movie shoot is currently progressing in Hyderabad. Movie team have announced that enchanting actress Pooja Hegde as joined the cast as leading lady. They have released a BTS video of Pooja shooting with Dulquer. When we see both of them going on a scooty with Pooja driving and DQ on the back seat, the frame looks magical.

Pooja is playing a college student in the film. GV Prakash Kumar is composing music for the film and his BGM for this video enhances the magical chemistry of the leads, giving a great feel. The makers have remarked Pooja as “Heart of the Story” and more updates about the film to be revealed at apt times.