Kantara Chapter 1 lands in big hands of Tollywood

Hombale Films’ Kantara : Chapter 1, a prequel to the 2022 sleeper hit, is the next most anticipated release in South India. The film, starring Rishabh Shetty in the lead role, is set for a humongous release on October 2nd all over Telugu states because of the massive expectations in trade circles and among moviegoers. The first part saw a soaring success in Tollywood despite Rishabh Shetty’s unfamiliarity with Telugu audiences.

Now, the makers are going all out to ensure that this prequel opens big by cashing on the solid pre-release hype. As the film will need a wide release and also requires adequate number of screens despite facing competition from Telugu films, the production house of Kantara Chapter 1 joined hands with renowned distribution houses of Tollywood for getting a huge release during the festival season.

As per reports, Kantara Chapter 1 will be released through Vaarahi Chalana Chitram, Geetha Films and Mythri Movie Makers in some of the major territories like Uttarandhra, Godavari districts, Ceeded and Nizam areas which are the biggest money spinners for films in Telugu states. Hombale Films is planning aggressively as the film is poised to have a sensational start on its opening day.

The story of Kantara is rooted in myth, culture and folklore. The first part emerged as a pan-India blockbuster. Rishabh Shetty’s acting masterclass, strong technical values and spectacular visuals made sure that the film cuts across audiences. The prequel is carrying tremendous buzz and the openings are going to reflect the hype on the film.