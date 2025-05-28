x
Prabhas and his Focus on Fauji

Published on May 28, 2025 by swathy

Prabhas and his Focus on Fauji

Prabhas has returned back from his European holiday and he joined the sets of Fauji on an immediate note. The film is said to be a periodic film set before independence and is directed by Hanu Raghavapudi. The shoot of the film is happening in Aluminium Factory and some key episodes on Prabhas and team are shot currently. The schedule will be wrapped up on June 5th. Five sets are constructed in the Aluminium Factory while five other sets are constructed in Ramoji Film City.

Prabhas plays a soldier in Fauji and Imanvi is the leading lady. Prabhas’ look has been kept under wraps. Close to 40 percent of the shoot has been completed till date. Mythri Movie Makers are the producers of this big-budget attempt. Fauji also has a love story. Prabhas also has to complete the shoot of Raja Saab and the team is in plans to release the film on December 5th. Fauji will release next year. Prabhas will soon join the sets of Spirit to be directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

