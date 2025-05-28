x
Sandeep Reddy sends a Strong Message to Bollywood

Published on May 28, 2025 by swathy

Sandeep Reddy sends a Strong Message to Bollywood

Bollywood works on a different game plan when compared to the regional languages. They are much organized and work on a Corporate Culture. Most of the Bollywood biggies happen through collaborations and a number of parties are involved. The PR agencies play a big game in all the crafts and they are involved right from the project is locked and announced. Everyone is well aware about the rift between Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Deepika Padukone. This has turned out to be the most discussed topic on social media and across the filmy circles.

Sandeep Reddy’s strong statement has sent a clear message for Bollywood. He replaced Deepika Padukone with Tripti Dimri in a gap of a day after which the PR agencies started speculating about Sandeep Reddy’s upcoming film Spirit. Right from the Bollywood to the netizens, everyone came out to support Sandeep Reddy and his statement. He made it clear that cinema is bigger than anyone else and he is not much bothered to work with any actor or actress with whom he is not comfortable. Sandeep Reddy is a man of few words and he loves to speak through his films. Getting national attention and emerging as the top director with 2-3 films is a rare achievement.

Sandeep Reddy is number one on the list of the top directors in Bollywood and all the Superstars are eager to work with him. All the PR Agencies of Hindi cinema are now rethinking about the negative propaganda and Sandeep has shut their mouths who are spreading false and fake news.

