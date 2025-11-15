Prabhas and Prem Rakshith Film on Cards?

Prabhas is the busiest actor of the country and he has several films in the making. Apart from these, several big-budget attempts are lined up and Prabhas is occupied for the next few years. As per the ongoing buzz, Prabhas has now given his nod for one more new film. Oscar-winning-choreographer Prem Rakshith has impressed Prabhas and the pan-Indian actor has given his nod. The film will be launched soon and it will be announced next year.

The film is said to be a pan-Indian attempt and there would be big revelations soon. Prabhas is done with the shoot of Raja Saab and the film is aimed for January 9th, 2026 release. He is shooting for Hanu Raghavapudi’s Fauji and the film releases in 2026. He will soon commence the shoot of Spirit directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Apart from these, he has Salaar 2, Kalki 2898 AD sequel lined up for shoot.