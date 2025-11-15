x
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Pormotions
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Sharwanand New Look
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025
Allu Family @ Diwali 2025
Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions
Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies
Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Home > Movie News

Prabhas and Prem Rakshith Film on Cards?

Published on November 15, 2025 by swathy

Prabhas and Prem Rakshith Film on Cards?

Prabhas is the busiest actor of the country and he has several films in the making. Apart from these, several big-budget attempts are lined up and Prabhas is occupied for the next few years. As per the ongoing buzz, Prabhas has now given his nod for one more new film. Oscar-winning-choreographer Prem Rakshith has impressed Prabhas and the pan-Indian actor has given his nod. The film will be launched soon and it will be announced next year.

The film is said to be a pan-Indian attempt and there would be big revelations soon. Prabhas is done with the shoot of Raja Saab and the film is aimed for January 9th, 2026 release. He is shooting for Hanu Raghavapudi’s Fauji and the film releases in 2026. He will soon commence the shoot of Spirit directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Apart from these, he has Salaar 2, Kalki 2898 AD sequel lined up for shoot.

Next Bigg boss 9: Boring BB Kingdom task ends; Tanuja Becomes Captain Previous We are happy with how people are warming up to Kaantha – Rana
