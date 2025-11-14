We are happy with how people are warming up to Kaantha – Rana

Kaantha starring Dulquer Salmaan, Bhagyashri Borse, Samuthirakani, Rana Daggubati has released to highly positive reviews and praises for DQ’s performance. Bhagyashri shocked many with her Kumari character, being a newcomer. Rana Daggubati and Dulquer have produced the film and Rana interacted with media about the film.

He stated that Telugu people are taking time to get used to Madras based 1950’s story and studio culture. “But it is heartening to see them praising Dulquer’s performance and he deserves all the love,” opined Rana. He further stated that connectivity with Tamil audiences has been phenomenal but Telugu is picking up with each show.

Rana again denied any connection with Thagyaraj Bhagavatar story and any other actors. He stated that he is facing three cases in Chennai due to their speculations. He revealed that director Selvamani Selvaraj’s conviction made the film and praised cinematographer Dani, for making every frame look like a painting.

Bhagyashri Borse joined him and stated that she is extremely proud and happy with Kaantha. She stated that she is overwhelmed by the support she is getting from people in both languages. She categorised it as a beginning of her journey and she wants to achieve more.