Home > Movie News

Shiva Re-release dominates Friday Releases

Published on November 14, 2025 by swathy

Shiva Re-release dominates Friday Releases

This Friday, Dulquer Salmaan and Rana Daggubati’s Kaantha, Santhana Prapthirasthu, Love OTP, Gopi Galla Goa Trip, Jigris released in the Telugu states. Apart from this, Nagarjuna’s cult classic film Shiva has been remastered and it was released after 36 years in theatres. Dominating all the five new releases, Shiva performed well and opened on a decent note. Shiva even witnessed packed houses in cities and towns. All the new releases including Kaantha remained low.

Some of the new releases struggled to report decent openings. Dulquer Salmaan and Rana Daggubati’s Kaantha received a lot of appreciation from the special premiere shows but the film did not report decent openings. Because of the poor word of mouth, the numbers did not witness any rise by afternoon and evening. Shiva dominated all the new releases on Friday and going with the trend, this weekend would be a dull one for Telugu cinema.

