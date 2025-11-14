Shraddha Kapoor and Nora Fatehi named in a Drug Probe

Bollywood beauties Shraddha Kapoor and Nora Fatehi have been named in a Rs 252 crore drug trafficking racket and it is linked to underworld don Dawood Ibrahim. Shraddha Kapoor’s brother Siddhanth Kapoor too is named in the drug probe. Other celebrities are Orry, Abbas Mustan, Zeeshan Siddiqui. The investigation told that parties were organized in Dubai and Mumbai by Mohammad Salim who happens to be a key player in the gang of Dawood Ibrahim.

The Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) told the Esplanade Court about the drug parties and about the celebrities who attended them. The officials said that the celebrities will be called for questioning if needed. The case has been under investigation for a long time. Shraddha Kapoor and Nora Fatehi are yet to respond about the allegations.