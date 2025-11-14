x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Pormotions
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Pormotions
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Sharwanand New Look
Sharwanand New Look
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025
Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025
Allu Family @ Diwali 2025
Allu Family @ Diwali 2025
Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions
Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions
Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies
Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies
Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit
Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
View all stories
Custom Image
Custom Mobile Image
Home > Movie News

Shraddha Kapoor and Nora Fatehi named in a Drug Probe

Published on November 14, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
We are happy with how people are warming up to Kaantha – Rana
image
Shiva Re-release dominates Friday Releases
image
Shraddha Kapoor and Nora Fatehi named in a Drug Probe
image
Prabhas to be seen in a New Makeover
image
Akhanda 2 Reflects Our Desh & Dharm: Balakrishna

Shraddha Kapoor and Nora Fatehi named in a Drug Probe

Bollywood beauties Shraddha Kapoor and Nora Fatehi have been named in a Rs 252 crore drug trafficking racket and it is linked to underworld don Dawood Ibrahim. Shraddha Kapoor’s brother Siddhanth Kapoor too is named in the drug probe. Other celebrities are Orry, Abbas Mustan, Zeeshan Siddiqui. The investigation told that parties were organized in Dubai and Mumbai by Mohammad Salim who happens to be a key player in the gang of Dawood Ibrahim.

The Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) told the Esplanade Court about the drug parties and about the celebrities who attended them. The officials said that the celebrities will be called for questioning if needed. The case has been under investigation for a long time. Shraddha Kapoor and Nora Fatehi are yet to respond about the allegations.

Next Shiva Re-release dominates Friday Releases Previous Prabhas to be seen in a New Makeover
else

TRENDING

image
We are happy with how people are warming up to Kaantha – Rana
image
Shiva Re-release dominates Friday Releases
image
Shraddha Kapoor and Nora Fatehi named in a Drug Probe

Latest

image
We are happy with how people are warming up to Kaantha – Rana
image
Shiva Re-release dominates Friday Releases
image
Shraddha Kapoor and Nora Fatehi named in a Drug Probe
image
Prabhas to be seen in a New Makeover
image
Akhanda 2 Reflects Our Desh & Dharm: Balakrishna

Most Read

image
Bihar verdict: Big blow to Rahul image, while ‘Brand Modi’ stays invincible
image
Bihar Election 2025: How Nitish Kumar Achieved a Massive Positive Wave Even After 20 Years in Power
image
Chandrababu’s Vision Takes Centre Stage at the CII Partnership Summit in Vizag

Related Articles

Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Pormotions Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event Sharwanand New Look Samantha Diwali Bash 2025 Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025 Allu Family @ Diwali 2025 Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts