Bigg boss 9: Boring BB Kingdom task ends; Tanuja Becomes Captain

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9 moved into an emotional yet unevenly paced episode as the long-running BB Kingdom saga finally reached its conclusion. While the week lacked the spark viewers usually expect, the captaincy task and childhood-memory segment brought some high points to an otherwise dull stretch.

Tanuja Wins the Captaincy Task

The final leg of the “Hold the Crown” captaincy challenge required contenders to balance a crown placed over their photo using only a sword, without letting it fall. Whoever held the position the longest would win the crown, immunity and the title of new captain.

Nikhil, Ritu and Tanuja competed in this task. Ritu was the first to drop out. The clash eventually narrowed down to Nikhil and Tanuja. Sanchalak Suman gave Sanjana the power to hang an apple on one contestant’s sword to increase their difficulty. She placed the apple on Nikhil’s sword. Consequently, Nikhil dropped out, making Tanuja the winner. Bharani, visibly excited, lifted Tanuja in celebration, marking a rare moment of unity in the house.

An Emotional Childhood Segment

Bigg Boss then shifted gears, displaying childhood photos of housemates and sharing nostalgic monologues that brought many to tears.

Tanuja broke down while talking about her mother, whom she called her “superhero,” thanking her for instilling courage and encouraging her to chase her dreams.

Emmanuel’s segment was particularly heart-wrenching. He revealed how poverty struck his family so deeply that his mother survived on mud due to lack of food. Emmanuel credited his elder brother for raising him “like a second father” and carrying most burdens through their difficult upbringing.

Kalyan also became emotional while recalling a childhood marked by separation from his parents and painful days in hostel, waiting in vain for a Sunday phone call that seldom came. His story moved the entire house.

Divya lightened the mood slightly with her childhood picture in a rowdy getup, triggering some laughter.

Divya Confronts Bharani

Later, Divya questioned Bharani in a humorous yet pointed tone: “Why didn’t you lift me when I became captain? Am I too heavy, or were you not that happy for me?”

Bharani tried to dodge the question, saying she was busy at that moment, but Divya continued teasing him about not being present during her celebration. The banter, though light-hearted, reflected their complicated bond.

Cricket Brings Relief:

To ease the tension after an intense captaincy week, Bigg Boss allowed commoners to win luxury items by playing a friendly cricket match. This brought some much-needed cheer to the house.

Boring BB Kingdom task:

The BB Kingdom week, despite its prolonged run, failed to deliver strong entertainment and felt stretched. The only highlights came from Emmanuel and Suman’s spontaneous humour and the emotional childhood segment. Tanuja’s captaincy win closes this chapter, hopefully paving the way for more engaging content ahead.