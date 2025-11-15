x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Pormotions
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Pormotions
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Sharwanand New Look
Sharwanand New Look
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025
Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025
Allu Family @ Diwali 2025
Allu Family @ Diwali 2025
Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions
Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions
Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies
Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies
Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit
Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
View all stories
Custom Image
Custom Mobile Image
Home > Bigg Boss Telugu

Bigg boss 9: Boring BB Kingdom task ends; Tanuja Becomes Captain

Published on November 15, 2025 by sankar

TRENDING

image
Bobby making Crucial changes for Mega158
image
Bigg boss 9: Boring BB Kingdom task ends; Tanuja Becomes Captain
image
Prabhas and Prem Rakshith Film on Cards?
image
We are happy with how people are warming up to Kaantha – Rana
image
Shiva Re-release dominates Friday Releases

Bigg boss 9: Boring BB Kingdom task ends; Tanuja Becomes Captain

Tanuja Becomes Captain In BB9 Telugu

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9 moved into an emotional yet unevenly paced episode as the long-running BB Kingdom saga finally reached its conclusion. While the week lacked the spark viewers usually expect, the captaincy task and childhood-memory segment brought some high points to an otherwise dull stretch.

Tanuja Wins the Captaincy Task

The final leg of the “Hold the Crown” captaincy challenge required contenders to balance a crown placed over their photo using only a sword, without letting it fall. Whoever held the position the longest would win the crown, immunity and the title of new captain.

Nikhil, Ritu and Tanuja competed in this task. Ritu was the first to drop out. The clash eventually narrowed down to Nikhil and Tanuja. Sanchalak Suman gave Sanjana the power to hang an apple on one contestant’s sword to increase their difficulty. She placed the apple on Nikhil’s sword. Consequently, Nikhil dropped out, making Tanuja the winner. Bharani, visibly excited, lifted Tanuja in celebration, marking a rare moment of unity in the house.

An Emotional Childhood Segment

Bigg Boss then shifted gears, displaying childhood photos of housemates and sharing nostalgic monologues that brought many to tears.

Tanuja broke down while talking about her mother, whom she called her “superhero,” thanking her for instilling courage and encouraging her to chase her dreams.

Emmanuel’s segment was particularly heart-wrenching. He revealed how poverty struck his family so deeply that his mother survived on mud due to lack of food. Emmanuel credited his elder brother for raising him “like a second father” and carrying most burdens through their difficult upbringing.

Kalyan also became emotional while recalling a childhood marked by separation from his parents and painful days in hostel, waiting in vain for a Sunday phone call that seldom came. His story moved the entire house.

Divya lightened the mood slightly with her childhood picture in a rowdy getup, triggering some laughter.

Divya Confronts Bharani

Later, Divya questioned Bharani in a humorous yet pointed tone: “Why didn’t you lift me when I became captain? Am I too heavy, or were you not that happy for me?”

Bharani tried to dodge the question, saying she was busy at that moment, but Divya continued teasing him about not being present during her celebration. The banter, though light-hearted, reflected their complicated bond.

Cricket Brings Relief:

To ease the tension after an intense captaincy week, Bigg Boss allowed commoners to win luxury items by playing a friendly cricket match. This brought some much-needed cheer to the house.

Boring BB Kingdom task:

The BB Kingdom week, despite its prolonged run, failed to deliver strong entertainment and felt stretched. The only highlights came from Emmanuel and Suman’s spontaneous humour and the emotional childhood segment. Tanuja’s captaincy win closes this chapter, hopefully paving the way for more engaging content ahead.

Next Bobby making Crucial changes for Mega158 Previous Prabhas and Prem Rakshith Film on Cards?
else

TRENDING

image
Bobby making Crucial changes for Mega158
image
Prabhas and Prem Rakshith Film on Cards?
image
We are happy with how people are warming up to Kaantha – Rana

Latest

image
Bobby making Crucial changes for Mega158
image
Bigg boss 9: Boring BB Kingdom task ends; Tanuja Becomes Captain
image
Prabhas and Prem Rakshith Film on Cards?
image
We are happy with how people are warming up to Kaantha – Rana
image
Shiva Re-release dominates Friday Releases

Most Read

image
Bihar verdict: Big blow to Rahul image, while ‘Brand Modi’ stays invincible
image
Bihar Election 2025: How Nitish Kumar Achieved a Massive Positive Wave Even After 20 Years in Power
image
Chandrababu’s Vision Takes Centre Stage at the CII Partnership Summit in Vizag

Related Articles

Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Pormotions Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event Sharwanand New Look Samantha Diwali Bash 2025 Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025 Allu Family @ Diwali 2025 Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts