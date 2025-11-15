x
Bobby making Crucial changes for Mega158

Published on November 15, 2025 by sankar

Bobby making Crucial changes for Mega158

Bobby Kolli is all set to direct his demigod Megastar Chiranjeevi for the second time after their successful outing Waltair Veerayya. The film was planned to be launched in August and the shoot was planned in December. But Bobby Kolli wanted to push the shoot of the film to next year as he is making crucial changes to the script. Bobby and his team are working on the final draft and are making changes to the script.

The shoot of the film will commence after Sankranthi 2026 and it is pushed. On the other side, Bobby is also finalizing the actors for the film. The film is said to be a mass entertainer and Megastar will be presented in a never-seen avatar. There are speculations that a young actor will be seen in an important role in this untitled mass entertainer. KVN Productions will be making their debut in Telugu cinema as producers with this prestigious project. Mega158 is the most expensive film of Chiranjeevi’s career. The top actor is currently busy wrapping up Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu directed by Anil Ravipudi. This entertainer will have a Sankranthi 2026 release.

