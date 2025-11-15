x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Pormotions
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Pormotions
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Sharwanand New Look
Sharwanand New Look
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025
Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025
Allu Family @ Diwali 2025
Allu Family @ Diwali 2025
Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions
Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions
Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies
Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies
Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit
Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
View all stories
Custom Image
Custom Mobile Image
Home > Movie News

Ram and Sharwanand Films in Risky Zone

Published on November 15, 2025 by sankar

TRENDING

image
TTD Former AVSO Satish Kumar’s Death Treated as Murder, Case Filed in Anantapur
image
Crucial Piracy Culprit Arrested
image
Bheems is the Busiest in Telugu Cinema
image
Ram and Sharwanand Films in Risky Zone
image
Bobby making Crucial changes for Mega158

Ram and Sharwanand Films in Risky Zone

Nandamuri Balakrishna and Boyapati Sreenu are teaming up for the fourth time and the film titled Akhanda 2 releases on December 5th. The expectations are big and the film will open on a super strong note. The makers have closed the deals for record prices and the distributors are planning a record release for the film across the Telugu states. The buzz intensifies a week before the release. Ram’s Andhra King Taluka is slated for November 28th release, a week before the release of Akhanda 2. Andhra King Taluka is a crucial one for Ram as he is struggling to live up to the expectations.

The film should receive exceptional response from the audience and the theatrical run of Andhra King Taluka will be impacted because of Akhanda 2 release. Sharwanand’s upcoming movie Biker is releasing a day after Akhanda 2 release. The film will have to receive exceptional talk to survive before the wave of Akhanda 2. The makers of Biker have spent big money on the film and it has to fare well in theatres to recover the big investment.

When there is a big release around, the audience would not be interested to watch other films of the season in theatres. Though Andhra King Taluka and Biker are of different genres, their box-office numbers will be impacted because of Akhanda 2 for sure. It is a big risk for Ram and Sharwanand who are in a struggling phase.

Next Bheems is the Busiest in Telugu Cinema Previous Bobby making Crucial changes for Mega158
else

TRENDING

image
Crucial Piracy Culprit Arrested
image
Bheems is the Busiest in Telugu Cinema
image
Ram and Sharwanand Films in Risky Zone

Latest

image
TTD Former AVSO Satish Kumar’s Death Treated as Murder, Case Filed in Anantapur
image
Crucial Piracy Culprit Arrested
image
Bheems is the Busiest in Telugu Cinema
image
Ram and Sharwanand Films in Risky Zone
image
Bobby making Crucial changes for Mega158

Most Read

image
TTD Former AVSO Satish Kumar’s Death Treated as Murder, Case Filed in Anantapur
image
Bihar verdict: Big blow to Rahul image, while ‘Brand Modi’ stays invincible
image
Bihar Election 2025: How Nitish Kumar Achieved a Massive Positive Wave Even After 20 Years in Power

Related Articles

Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Pormotions Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event Sharwanand New Look Samantha Diwali Bash 2025 Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025 Allu Family @ Diwali 2025 Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts