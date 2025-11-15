Ram and Sharwanand Films in Risky Zone

Nandamuri Balakrishna and Boyapati Sreenu are teaming up for the fourth time and the film titled Akhanda 2 releases on December 5th. The expectations are big and the film will open on a super strong note. The makers have closed the deals for record prices and the distributors are planning a record release for the film across the Telugu states. The buzz intensifies a week before the release. Ram’s Andhra King Taluka is slated for November 28th release, a week before the release of Akhanda 2. Andhra King Taluka is a crucial one for Ram as he is struggling to live up to the expectations.

The film should receive exceptional response from the audience and the theatrical run of Andhra King Taluka will be impacted because of Akhanda 2 release. Sharwanand’s upcoming movie Biker is releasing a day after Akhanda 2 release. The film will have to receive exceptional talk to survive before the wave of Akhanda 2. The makers of Biker have spent big money on the film and it has to fare well in theatres to recover the big investment.

When there is a big release around, the audience would not be interested to watch other films of the season in theatres. Though Andhra King Taluka and Biker are of different genres, their box-office numbers will be impacted because of Akhanda 2 for sure. It is a big risk for Ram and Sharwanand who are in a struggling phase.