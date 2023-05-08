Prabhas coming to AMB Cinemas

The first-ever trailer screening of Adipurush will take place today evening at 4 PM in AMB Cinemas, Hyderabad. The film’s lead actor Prabhas will be present for the trailer screening of Adipurush. Huge crowds are expected to gather at AMB Cinemas to witness the glimpse of Prabhas. Special arrangements are made. The entire team of Adipurush will be present for the Mumbai screening. For the first time, a trailer of an Indian film would be screened in 70 nations of the globe.

Adipurush is a mythological drama directed by Om Raut. Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan played other lead roles. A major portion of the budget of Adipurush is allocated for the VFX work of the film. The makers recently clarified that the film will release on June 16th and there is no delay in the release. T Series and Retrophiles are the producers of this mega-budget film. Prabhas plays Lord Rama in Adipurush.