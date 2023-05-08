Dhanush to Croon for Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty

Anushka Shetty and Naveen Polishetty’s upcoming film Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty gained good buzz. The first single and the teaser of the film were released. The teaser with humorous dialogue has attracted the audience. In the film, Anushka will be seen as a chef and Naveen was seen as a stand–up comedian.

While Prabhas is promoting the film through some interesting social media posts now one more update from the movie is creating more buzz. The latest update is that Dhanush will sing a song in the film for both Tamil and Telugu versions. Miss Shetty and Mr Polishetty is produced under the UV creations banner and produced by Pramod Uppalapati and Vamshi Krishna Reddy. The film is in Mahesh Babu’s direction and P Radhan is the music composer.