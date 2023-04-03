Prabhas heaps praises on Dasara

Natural Star Nani’s Dasara is racing towards the biggest hit in the career of the actor. Superstar Mahesh Babu heaped praises on Dasara and he called the film stunning. Pan-Indian star Prabhas is the latest one to laud the film. He said that he loved the film and he congratulated Nani and the film’s director Srikanth. “Just saw Dasara. What a Film. I loved it. Congrats to Nani for doing this film, Srikanth and Keerthy Suresh and the whole team did a great job. We should do more films like this” told Prabhas.

Prabhas posted it on his official Instagram page. Nani is quite delighted with the success of Dasara. This film is a much needed hit for the actor. Sudhakar Cherukuri produced Dasara and the film is the costliest one in the career of Nani. Prabhas is waiting for the release of Adipurush and he is busy wrapping the shoots of Salaar and Project K.