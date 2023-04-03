Biggest challenge for Samantha’s Shaakuntalam

Samantha has high hopes on Shaakuntalam, a big-budget drama and a pan-Indian film that is heading for April 14th release. The actress is promoting the film in all the languages currently. Gunasekhar directed and produced this film. Samantha plays the role of Shakuntala in this film. The trailer looked promising but it sounded slow-paced. Dil Raju, the presenter of the film too expressed his confidence on the project.

The audience are keen to watch realistic attempts, native films and action dramas. Films like KGF: Chapter 2 and Kantara have been super hits in all the languages. A film like Shaakuntalam should be highly impressive to end up as a super hit. The buzz among the common audience is quite low. Shaakuntalam is a periodic drama. Gunasekhar is also quoting high prices for the non-theatrical deals which are yet to be closed. Dil Raju will release the film across the Telugu states. Samantha sounds super confident on the film.