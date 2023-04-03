Pawan Kalyan’s new plans for three films

There are a lot of debates going on about the new films of Pawan Kalyan. The actor-turned-politician is also balancing his political meetings. The actor took a small break and he headed for a foreign vacation. Pawan Kalyan will join the sets of Ustaad Bhagath Singh from April 5th. The actor allocated eight days for the film and he would complete the schedule without breaks. He also allocated eight days each for the shoot of Krish’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu and Sujeeth’s OG. Pawan Kalyan is said to have allocated eight days each for the three films for the next three months.

Hari Hara Veera Mallu will release this year and Pawan Kalyan is keen to complete the pending shoot soon. He also has to spend more time on Ustaad Bhagath Singh and OG. The actor is keen to complete the shoots of these films by the end of this year. Pawan Kalyan is done with the shoot of Vinodhaya Sitham remake and the film is announced for July 28th release this year. Pawan Kalyan will take up a political tour this year as the elections are heading in AP next year.