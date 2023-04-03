Unique promotions for Virupaksha, introduces Main Characters

Supreme hero Sai Dharam Tej’s upcoming mystical thriller titled, Virupaksha. The makers already released the teaser and song which raised the curiosity on this thriller. The characters from the film were introduced in a big event yesterday. This unique introduction event to introduce main characters from the world of Virupaksha piqued the audience’s interest in the film.

The team also shared their unique and special experience working on the film. The look introduces their characters. Everyone was moved by Sai Dharam Tej’s powerful and heartfelt speech. He also expressed his gratitude to all of his co-stars who helped him during the shoot.

He said, “This film has been shot brilliantly. Kudos to director Karthik. Sham’s camera work is outstanding. Nagendra’s artwork is incredible. The world of Virupaksha has been magnificently created. Karthik’s vision was brought to life by Ajaneesh. The background score is going to be amazing for sure.”

The team benefited greatly from the specisl idea of introducing interesting characters. And the entire team has promised that this film will provide an exciting experience in theatres on April 21st. Directed by Karthik Dandu, Virupaksha will hit the theatres on April 21 in Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada and Tamil languages. Being bankrolled by BVSN Prasad in association with director Sukumar. Kantara fame Ajaneesh Loknath is the music composer for Virupaksha.